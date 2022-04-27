Astros Crawfish Boil: April 27th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Jake Odorizzi showed up big time last night, getting the Astros back in the win column after 6 solid innings (Astros.com)
- Which came about due to a sincere desire to stop “pitching like crap” (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Video highlights here (MLB Video)
- Pedro Baez has been designated after a rather lackluster performance this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Yankees letter has been revealed and, despite what some in the media want you to believe, it shows that Houston wasn’t alone in sign stealing (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
Around the League
- The letter to the Yankees reveals more about the perfidy of Rob Manfred than it does about baseball teams stealing signs (The Athletic, $$$)
- The main reveal is that Manfred covered up a $100k fine for NY so no one would ask questions (Sports Illustrated)
- But no matter how you slice it, at the end of the day the Yankees cheated (Houston Chronicle)
- And it’s hardly the only scandal going on right now with MLB apparently changing up the balls yet again to create a new deadball era (The Athletic, $$$)
- The Blue Jays won a wild one in Toronto last night thanks to the heroics of Mr. George Springer (MLB.com)
- But the end of the Minnesota Twins game may go down as one of the funniest of 2022 at least (MLB.com)
- Chris Bassitt has had enough of MLB not protecting his teammates as the Mets suffered three more HBP’s last night (ESPN)
- Carlos Correa is still looking for that long term deal and he’ll happily sign it with the Twins for the right price (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB and the Players Association have come to an agreement that teams can carry an additional pitcher through most of May (ESPN)
