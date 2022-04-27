Astros Prospect Report: April 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-10) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Lee got the scoring started for Sugar Land connecting on an RBI single in the first inning. In the 3rd, they got 4 more runs on a Papierski 2 run single and Barreto 2 run single. Bermudez got the start and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. Barreto added an RBI double in the 5th to extend the lead. Dubin allowed a run in relief over 2 innings and Morgan allowed a run in the 8th. In the 9th, Julks connected on a solo HR to put Sugar Land back up 3. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Hensley has 16 walks in 17 games this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-9) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Valdez put the Hooks on the board right away connecting on a 2 run HR in the first inning. Endersby started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. Henderson relieved Endersby and tossed 2 scoreless innings. Hernandez was next up and he tossed 2 perfect innings in relief with 5 strikeouts. Record closed the game out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 2-1 win.

Note: Valdez is hitting .378 with 3 HR, 11 RBI this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN) Nick Hernandez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-14) lost 14-4 (BOX SCORE)

Another rough loss for the Tourists. McDermott started and allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. Barber put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a solo HR, his first of the year. In the 4th, Carrasco added a 2 run HR, his first of the year as well. Winston-Salem added 10 runs on the bullpen as they extended their lead. The Tourists got one run back in the 9th on an error but that was it as they fell 14-4.

Note: Chaidez has a 2.51 ERA with 24 K in 14.1 innings this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Kyle Gruller , RHP: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-10) POSTPONED

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (1.98 ERA) - 12:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare (10.00 ERA) - 12:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (4.22 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 10:05 CT