Astros Crawfish Boil: April 26th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Framber Valdez looked vintage on the mound yesterday but another night of poor offense sunk the game late and cost him the win (Astros.com)
- There was a bit of a scary moment when Framber took a broken bat off his shoulder, but he came back out for another inning after so things seemed ok (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Here are the highlights from yesterday for those who didn’t get enough pain during the game itself (MLB Video)
- One effect of an offense that’s not producing is all the extra pressure being put on the bullpen (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Hopefully a healthy Altuve can help overcome that, and his Friday return is starting to look more and more likely (Twitter - Danielle Lerner)
Around the League
- Walker Buehler has turned in the first complete game of the 2022 season (MLB.com)
- And, just a little ways south, Mike Trout hit one of the most ridiculous triples you’ll ever see (MLB.com)
- Jacob deGrom looks to be on the path of healing as he has been cleared to start strengthening his injured shoulder (Fan Nation)
- Eddie Rosario will be out for a few weeks as he undergoes a procedure to fix blurred vision in one of his eyes (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Royals have released their new City Connect uniforms, which means that we have to rank them amongst all the others so far (Sporting News)
- Trevor Bauer continues his scumbag tour as he is now suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault (ESPN)
Loading comments...