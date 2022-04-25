 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Results of the latest SB Nation Reacts Poll

What do Astros fans think of Dusty Baker’s lineups?

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Here are the results of the question “Do you think Dusty Baker’s lineups are hurting the Astros?”

And here is who the SB Nation community expects to win MVP and Cy Young awards.

.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...