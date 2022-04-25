Astros Prospect Report: April 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-10) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Conine started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 6 innings. Brinson put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the 4th. In the 8th, Leon tied the game up at 2 with an RBI double. The game went to extra innings and Barreto gave the Space Cowboys the lead with an RBI single in the 10th. France closed it out striking out 6 over the final 4 innings.

Note: Solomon has 18 K in 13.1 innings this season.

Brett Conine , RHP: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K J.P. France, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (6-9) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Whitcomb RBI groundout. Tamarez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. Perez added an RBI single in the 4th inning. In the 5th, Whitcomb connected on a 2 run HR to make it 4-0 Hooks. The offense blew it open scoring 4 runs in the 6th on a Diaz RBI single, 2 runs scoring on a wild pitch and a Whitcomb RBI double. The Travelers made it interesting scoring 6 runs but the Hooks held on for the win.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .327 with 10 RBI this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-13) lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)

Gonzalez put the Tourists on the board first with a 2 run HR in the 2nd inning. Jimenez started for the Tourists and was solid allowing 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. The Tourists came back to take the lead in the 8th scoring a run on a wild pitch and then 3 runs on a Rodriguez 3 run double. Unfortunately the pen struggled allowing 10 runs in the bottom of the 8th as the Tourists lost 13-6.

Note: Rodriguez is hitting .333 with 9 RBI this season.

Alfredi Jimenez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Danny Cody, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-10) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early lead scoring 3 runs in the first on a Loperfido RBI double and Corona 2 run single. Swanson started and tossed 2 scoreless. Garcia and Mathews were in next and each allowed 2 runs. Mascai tied things up with an RBI single in the 6th. The GreenJackets took the lead in the 8th scoring two runs off of Reina. The Woodpeckers got one run back in the 9th but that was it as they fell 6-5.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .313 this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF