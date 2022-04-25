Astros Crawfish Boil: April 25th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Jeremy Peña got to do the walk off dance and send the Houston faithful home happy after walloping a 10th inning homer yesterday (Astros.com)
- And here are the highlights for your viewing pleasure (MLB Video)
- Cristian Javier will get a start in Arlington this week, but is his spot in the rotation going to be permanent? (The Athletic, $$$)
- It looks like Pressly will return to his closer role sooner rather than later (Astros.com)
- Justin Verlander recently reflected on Miguel Cabrera’s career after his former teammate achieved baseball immortality (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Speaking of Cabrera, he might just be the last player to reach the vaunted 3,000 hit plateau for quite a while (AP News)
- Byron Buxton hit the longest walk off homer ever recorded as he launched a ball 469 feet yesterday (MLB.com)
- The infamous Yankees letter is set to be released to the public soon (Houston Chronicle)
- Maybe that’s what Myles Straw was yelling at this Yankees fan when he scaled the outfield wall to get in his face (Houston Chronicle)
- Kyle Schwarber has had enough of Angel Hernandez and his ridiculously terrible strike zone (ESPN)
- Michael Conforto will officially be out for the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery (MLB Trade Rumors)
