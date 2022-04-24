Astros Prospect Report: April 23rd

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-10) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 8 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 runs. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run infield single by De Goti. The game stayed tied at 2 until the 6th when Manea gave Sugar Land the lead with a 2 run single. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless with James picking up the save.

Note: Solomon has 18 K in 13.1 innings this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (5-9) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Season started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs in 5 innings as Corpus Christ fell behind early. The offense first got on the board in the 4th when Salazar scored on a wild pitch. In the 5th, they got another run back on a Diaz RBI groundout. The offense picked up 3 more runs on a Kessinger bases loaded HBP, Abreu RBI groundout and Perez RBI single. The bullpen kept the game close with Ruppenthal striking out 5 over 3 scoreless innings. A Diaz RBI single in the 8th tied it at 6. The Hooks went into the 9th with a 6-6 tie but Arias walked it off with an RBI triple to win it.

Note: Diaz has 8 RBI in 13 games this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-12) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gaither started for the Tourists and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. He was relieved by McDonald who allowed 4 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense tried to battle back getting a run in the 6th when Brewer scored on a wild pitch. Daniels added an RBI single in the 8th but the offense came up empty in the 9th as they fell 4-2.

Note: Sandle is hitting .326 this season.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-9) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 1-0 but got a 3 run HR from Palma to take the lead. Batista relieved Gusto and allowed 2 runs. Fayetteville got some insurance in the 9th scoring 3 runs on an Orr RBI single and Mascai 2 run HR. Betances closed it out striking out 6 over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Note: Betances has 16 K in 8.1 innings this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jose Betances, RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brett Conine (8.31 ERA) - 3:35 CT

CC: Misael Tamarez (2.84 ERA) - 1:05 CT

AV: Alfredi Jimenez (9.64 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 12:35 CT