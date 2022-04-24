Astros Prospect Report: April 23rd

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-10) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 8 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 runs. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run infield single by De Goti. The game stayed tied at 2 until the 6th when Manea gave Sugar Land the lead with a 2 run single. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless with James picking up the save.
Note: Solomon has 18 K in 13.1 innings this season.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, BB
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Michael Papierski, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Franklin Barreto, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B
- Scott Manea, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (5-9) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Season started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs in 5 innings as Corpus Christ fell behind early. The offense first got on the board in the 4th when Salazar scored on a wild pitch. In the 5th, they got another run back on a Diaz RBI groundout. The offense picked up 3 more runs on a Kessinger bases loaded HBP, Abreu RBI groundout and Perez RBI single. The bullpen kept the game close with Ruppenthal striking out 5 over 3 scoreless innings. A Diaz RBI single in the 8th tied it at 6. The Hooks went into the 9th with a 6-6 tie but Arias walked it off with an RBI triple to win it.
Note: Diaz has 8 RBI in 13 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 1-for-5, 2 RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 3-for-4, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Bryan Arias, DH: 2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- Luis Guerrero, CF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 0-for-2, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (2-12) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Gaither started for the Tourists and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. He was relieved by McDonald who allowed 4 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense tried to battle back getting a run in the 6th when Brewer scored on a wild pitch. Daniels added an RBI single in the 8th but the offense came up empty in the 9th as they fell 4-2.
Note: Sandle is hitting .326 this season.
- Jordan Brewer, CF: 1-for-5, R
- Michael Sandle, LF: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-3, RBI
- Deury Carrasco, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-9) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Gusto started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 1-0 but got a 3 run HR from Palma to take the lead. Batista relieved Gusto and allowed 2 runs. Fayetteville got some insurance in the 9th scoring 3 runs on an Orr RBI single and Mascai 2 run HR. Betances closed it out striking out 6 over 2.2 scoreless innings.
Note: Betances has 16 K in 8.1 innings this season.
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 2-for-4, R, SB
- Cody Orr, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Victor Mascai, DH: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Jose Betances, RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (SAVE)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Brett Conine (8.31 ERA) - 3:35 CT
CC: Misael Tamarez (2.84 ERA) - 1:05 CT
AV: Alfredi Jimenez (9.64 ERA) - 12:05 CT
FV: TBD - 12:35 CT
