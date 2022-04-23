Astros allow late home run and fall to Blue Jays 3-2

In a game that could have gone to anyone’s side, the Astros dropped the second game of the series against the Blue Jays with a 3-2 score.

Astros’ hitters were silent after a two-run first inning and allowed a late home run from Santiago Espinal in the seventh frame to lose for the eighth time in the regular season and for the fourth consecutive time.

The Astros began the game down in the score 1-0 via ex-Astro George Springer’s four-bagger in the first episode, but they struck back fast. In the bottom second, Alex Bregman launched a two-run jack for his third dinger of the young campaign, a bomb against youngster Alek Manoah.

José Urquidy did a good job holding the Blue Jays offense and took a no-decision despite throwing 5 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two earned runs, gave up one walk, and struck out three. Phil Maton relieved Urquidy in the sixth and got the last out of the inning to leave the score tied at two.

Unfortunately for the Astros, a slider from Blake Taylor got hammered by Espinal in a seven-pitch at-bat for a solo shot to make it 3-2. Ryne Stanek and Héctor Neris got the final seven outs of the game without any problem, but the Astros couldn’t score more runs.

Houston still waits for important hitters such as Yordan Álvarez (.152), Yuli Gurriel (.190), and Kyle Tucker (.140) –who went 3-for-4 today—to come alive more often. The Astros hope that what has been a cold April becomes a red-hot May to begin winning.

On Sunday, the Astros will fight to avoid being swept by the Jays. Luis García is the announced starter for Houston while Yusei Kikuchi will do it for Toronto in the last game of the three-game series.

