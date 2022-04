The Big Orange. Remember that?

In 2022’s early going there if there’s a wagon it’s stuck in the ditch. And there ain’t no horses pulling it.

Another dismal offensive performance last night put the Astros into below .500 territory. They need to get the wagon rolling again and soon, with a brutal schedule facing the team for the next five weeks with only one day off. Can Jose Urquidy bounce back from his last start when he allowed six runs in only four innings?