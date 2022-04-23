Astros Prospect Report: April 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-10) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Ivey made his first start of the seasoned allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. He was relieve by Donato who allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 6th on a Leon 2 run HR. In the 7th, they picked up 4 more runs on bases loaded walks to Barreto and Papierski and also got a 2 run single by McKenna. The game went into extra innings and in the 10th, the Space Cowboys scored 2 runs on a Leon RBI double and Lee RBI single. The Rainiers got one run back but Paredes was able to close it out for the 8-7 win.

Note: Paredes has a 1.13 ERA this season.

Tyler Ivey , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Chad Donato , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-9) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on an Abreu leadoff HR. Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The Hooks got another run back in the 8th on a Dirden RBI single. Robaina was great in relief striking out 4 over 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks loaded the bases in the 9th with no outs but were unable to scratch across a run as they lost 3-2.

Note: Conn has a 2.45 ERA this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-11) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Brown got the start for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. Rodriguez put the Tourists on the board in the 4th inning with a 2 run shot to LF. Taveras relieved Brown and allowed 2 runs in the 6th and another 2 runs in the 8th. Asheville got one run back in the 9th on a Sandle RBI single but came up short as they fell 4-3.

Note: Rodriguez has a 1.139 OPS in 10 games this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI single. Cobos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. After a scoreless inning from Coats, Salgado pitched the last 4 innings allowing 2 runs and striking out 5. The Woodpeckers got a run back in the 9th on a Mascai RBI double but they still fell by a score of 5-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .275 this season.

Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (3.24 ERA) - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar (8.44 ERA) - 3:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:05 CT