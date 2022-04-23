 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Surprise Saguaros v Glendale Desert Dogs
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 11, 2021: Pedro Leon #10 of the Glendale Desert Dogs bats against the Surprise Saguaros at Camelback Ranch on November 11, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-10) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Ivey made his first start of the seasoned allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. He was relieve by Donato who allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 6th on a Leon 2 run HR. In the 7th, they picked up 4 more runs on bases loaded walks to Barreto and Papierski and also got a 2 run single by McKenna. The game went into extra innings and in the 10th, the Space Cowboys scored 2 runs on a Leon RBI double and Lee RBI single. The Rainiers got one run back but Paredes was able to close it out for the 8-7 win.

Note: Paredes has a 1.13 ERA this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-9) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on an Abreu leadoff HR. Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The Hooks got another run back in the 8th on a Dirden RBI single. Robaina was great in relief striking out 4 over 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks loaded the bases in the 9th with no outs but were unable to scratch across a run as they lost 3-2.

Note: Conn has a 2.45 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-11) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Brown got the start for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. Rodriguez put the Tourists on the board in the 4th inning with a 2 run shot to LF. Taveras relieved Brown and allowed 2 runs in the 6th and another 2 runs in the 8th. Asheville got one run back in the 9th on a Sandle RBI single but came up short as they fell 4-3.

Note: Rodriguez has a 1.139 OPS in 10 games this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Loperfido RBI single. Cobos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. After a scoreless inning from Coats, Salgado pitched the last 4 innings allowing 2 runs and striking out 5. The Woodpeckers got a run back in the 9th on a Mascai RBI double but they still fell by a score of 5-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .275 this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (3.24 ERA) - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar (8.44 ERA) - 3:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:05 CT

