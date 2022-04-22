Astros Prospect Report: April 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 5 over 2 no-hit innings. Papierski put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 2nd inning with a sac fly. The offense got 3 more runs in the 4th on Papierski and McKenna RBI single and a sac fly from Manea. Julks added an RBI single in the 5th and Papierski drove another run in on an RBI single in the 8th. Bielak relieved Dubin and tossed 4 scoreless innings. Torres and James allowed a couple runs but the bullpen was able to close it out for the 6-3 win.

Note: Dubin has a 0.00 ERA with 11 K in 5 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-8) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare got the start for Corpus Christi but got roughed up allowing 8 runs in 4 innings of work. Dirden put the Hooks on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. In the 6th, Perez added a solo HR, his first of the season. The Hooks got two more in the 8th on an Arias bases loaded walk and Adolph bases loaded HBP. They could get one more in the 9th with a run scoring on the wild pitch but despite the effort of the pen, the Hooks fell 9-5.

Note: Dirden has 6 2B in 10 games this season.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Ruben Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-10) lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for Asheville and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Brewer put the Tourists on the board in the 5th with a sacrifice fly. Arrighetti relieved Gomez and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The Tourists’ offense was unable to get anything else going as they dropped this game 7-1.

Note: Wagner is hitting .378 through 11 games this season.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-8) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start for the Woodpeckers and was great striking out 8 over 4 no-hit innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd on a Mascai sac fly and Hamilton bases loaded walk. They got 4 more in the 6th on a Mascai bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a groundout and two runs scoring on wild pitches. Santos was relieved by Miley who allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings. Molina added an RBI double in the 8th to extend the lead.

Note: Santos has 18 K in 9 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Tyler Ivey (10.80 ERA) - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (4.00 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT