Astros Crawfish Boil: April 21, 2022

Astros News
- Jake Odorizzi doesn’t finish one inning in 6-0 loss to the Angels (MLB.com)
- Astros officially place Jose Altuve on 10-Day IL (Sports Illustrated)
- Carlos Correa is named the HOUSportsAwards Player of the year
- Ohtani made history last night even before he started his five perfect innings (MLB.com)
Around the League
- Watch the Rangers turn a triple play (MLB.com)
- There’s a new pitch in baseball, the Splinker (CBSsports.com)
- Five Questions for 2022-23 Free Agents (CBSsports.com)
- Jake Peavy pitched with an actual gold glove (CBSsports.com
- When parachutists dropped into the National's pregame ceremony some people thought there was an attack on the capital (CBSsports.com)
- Here are ESPN’s MLB Power Rankings (ESPN.com)
- Braves and Cubs swap pitchers (ESPN.com)
- COVID issues in Cleveland (ESPN.com)
- And Seattle (ESPN.com)
