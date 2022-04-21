Astros Prospect Report: April 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-10) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board first with an Urdaneta RBI single in the 5th. Brown started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 8 over 5 innings. He allowed 2 runs, with both coming in the 5th. Tacoma got a run off Martinez to make it 3-1. Manea added an RBI single in the 8th to cut it to 3-2 but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Space Cowboys fell 4-2.

Note: Brown has 19 K in 13.2 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-7) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby got the start for the Hooks and was great tossing 5.2 scoreless innings striking out 5. The offense was quiet but Arias finally put them on the board with a 2 run double in the 7th inning. Conn relieved Endersby and was really good striking out 4 over 2.1 perfect innings. Record picked up the save with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Endersby has a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-9) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez got the start for Asheville and was phenomenal tossing 6 perfect innings with 9 strikeouts. Brewer put the Tourists on the board with an RBI single in the 5th inning to go up 1-0. The BlueClaws took the lead in the 8th when they scored 2 runs on an error. In the 9th, Correa tied it up with an RBI single and later scored on a balk to take a 3-2 lead. McDermott and Wenzel closed it out in the 9th to seal the win.

Note: Chaidez has 18 K in 10.2 innings this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K Chayce McDermott , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-8) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville fell behind 1-0 in the first but tied the game up in the 2nd on a Mascai RBI groundout. In the 6th, Orr gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single and they got another run on a Guilamo RBI groundout. Calderon got the start and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 7. Jaquez closed out the game striking out 10 over the final 4 innings to seal the 3-1 win.

Note: Jaquez has 24 K in 15 innings this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (WIN) Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (0.00 ERA) - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (15.19 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT