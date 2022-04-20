Astros Prospect Report: April 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-9) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the 2nd inning on a Lee solo HR, McKenna RBI single, Leon 2 run double, Brandon RBI double and Lee 2 run single. They got 3 more in the 3rd on a Matijevic RBI double and RBI singles from Urdaneta and Papierski. Bermudez started and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. The bullpen was great getting scoreless outings from Olczak, Martinez and Rosscup. James allowed an unearned run in the 9th but closed it out for the 11-5 win.

Note: Hensley is hitting .342 with a .458 OBP this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Seth Martinez , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Zac Rosscup , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-7) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Berryhill put the Hooks on the board early scoring a run in the first on an RBI double by Berryhill. Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. Ruppenthal and Record had scoreless outings in relief before giving way to Melendez who allowed 4 runs while only retiring two batters. The Hooks rallied back getting 2 runs in the 6th on a Berryhill RBI groundout and a Whitcomb solo HR. The offense tied it up in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Kessinger sac fly and Whitcomb 2 run single on a misplayed pop-up. The Travelers took the lead in the 8th on a run scoring double and would go on to win this one 7-6.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .324 this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jaime Melendez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-9) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Wagner put the Tourists on the board in the first with an RBI groundout. Lopez started for Asheville and really struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just one batter. Asheville continued to battle back getting a Wagner RBI triple in the 3rd and a run scoring on a wild pitch in the 5th. The Tourists scored 3 more runs in the 6th on Sandle bases loaded walk, Wagner RBI single, and Barber bases loaded HBP. Peck tossed 2.2 scoreless in relief of Lopez. Jimenez was solid in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but ran into some trouble in his 5th inning allowing a 2 run HR as the BlueCaws took the lead and went onto win 7-6.

Note: Wagner is hitting .355 with 12 RBI this season.

Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Alfredi Jimenez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Danny Cody, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-8) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning on a Corona 2 run double and Orr 2 run HR. Matthews got the start and despite not allowing a hit, he walked five and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. Schroeder relieved Matthews and allowed 3 runs and retired just two batters. In the 5th, Whitaker gave the Woodpeckers the lead with a 2 run single. The GreenJackets picked up a run in the 6th, 7th, and 8th to take the lead as they won this one 8-6.

Note: Hallmark leads the Astros system with 7 SB this season.

Zack Matthews , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 8:05 CT

CC: Jimmy Endersby (1.23 ERA) - 6:35 CT

AV: Adrian Chaidez (5.79 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT