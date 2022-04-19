Game 11 Thread. April 19, 2022, 7:10 CT. Angels @ Astros

We’re all concerned about Jose Altuve’s leg injury from last night. There’s no official word on the status of Jose’s injury at the time of this writing but he is not in the lineup tonight. Jeremy Pena takes his spot at leadoff, and Aledmys Diaz will play second base.

Framber Valdez tries to shake off a wild start in Arizona in which he allowed a run in three innings along with five walks. Let’s hope for “good” Framber tonight. His mound opponent is Astros draftee Patrick Sandoval, who last pitched April 12 against Miami, allowing no runs in four innings with six Ks.

Here’s the lineup.

Game 2: Tuesday, April 19th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Angels - Bally Sports West