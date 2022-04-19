Astros Crawfish Boil: April 19th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Yordan Alvarez returned from the IL just in time to mash a couple of taters for his bobblehead night and lead the Astros to victory on their home opener (Astros.com)
- Which makes it a perfect run of victorious home openers since Houston joined the AL 10 years ago (Twitter - Houston Astros)
- Here are all the highlights from last night’s win (Astros.com)
- And all the highlights from the Astros’ 2021 AL Champions ring that they received last night, which looks pretty dope (Houston Chronicle)
- But it wasn’t all good times last night as Jose Altuve exited the game early with an apparent injury, though he went on to claim that it wasn’t as bad as it looked (Sports Radio 610)
- The Astros transferred Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-Day IL yesterday, ensuring that we won’t see him on the mound until mid-June at least (MLB Trade Rumors)
Around the League
- Freddie Freeman launching his first home run as a Dodger against his former team is just further proof that baseball loves its quirks (Sports Illustrated)
- Rafael Devers was all about the dirt gymnastics in the Red Sox’s game yesterday (MLB.com)
- Seiya Suzuki continues to make history for the Cubs (MLB.com)
- Kris Bryant’s role in eliminating service time manipulation is bigger than you may have realized (ESPN)
- Jake Arrietta is officially calling it a career after 12 seasons in the majors (MLB Trade Rumors)
- He’s joined by reliever Tony Watson, who is also hanging them up after a decade plus of major league service (MLB Trade Rumors)
