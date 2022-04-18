Game 10 Thread. April 18, 2022, 7:10 CT. Angels @ Astros

The Astros just concluded a lackluster 5-4 west coast road trip.

Not ideal, but really, before the season began we all feared that such a grueling opening stretch could have been much worse. Now, the Astros finally get to play at home, a replay of the opening series of the year against the Angels who are now one half game ahead of the Astros in first place of the AL West. A win tonight and the Astros retake their rightful place at the top.

Luis Garcia takes on the Halos in his second start of the season. For more on this game and the series check out ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

Regular starting lineup with Siri in center. Yordan is back.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, April 18th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Angels - Bally Sports West

