Astros Crawfish Boil: April 18th, 2022

Astros News
- It was an ugly loss for the Astros yesterday as they dropped their first series of the year to the Mariners (Astros.com)
- Here’s all the lowlights for those who didn’t get a chance to yell expletives during the game yesterday (MLB Video)
- But overall it was a successful road trip, if not overwhelmingly so, ending on a 5-4 note (Astros.com)
- Especially for Parker Mushinski, who made his MLB debut yesterday with a perfect inning against the Mariners (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- How big of a role is pitching set to play for the Astros this season? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Julia Morales is returning for her 10th year as the Astros’ on-field reporter, and she recently sat down to talk about being a successful woman in a male-dominated industry (ABC 13)
- Now might be a good time to brush up on how to save money at Minute Maid Park this season (KHOU 11)
- Here are the five best promotions going on at MMP in the first couple of months of the season for those looking to pick up some swag (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Mike Trout exited his game yesterday after taking a pitch off the hand and is listed as day-to-day heading into the series against Houston (MLB.com)
- Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes had an immaculate inning over the weekend as New York dropped a series to the Orioles (MLB.com)
- Seiya Suzuki has been worth the hype and more for the Cubs during the early part of the season (FanGraphs)
- Things got a little wild in Pittsburgh as a rather unusual triple play went down in this college game (MLB.com)
- The Red Sox will have to do a little tap dancing as they figure out how to play without unvaccinated players in Canada (ESPN)
- Sonny Gray is headed to the IL while the Twins continue to stumble in the early goings (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Meanwhile, Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehab assignment for the Braves as they hope to get him back on the field asap (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It’s been 15 years since the infamous “Here comes the Pizza” incident at Fenway Park, and it still remains one of my favorite baseball stories (ESPN)
