Astros Prospect Report: April 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-9) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

France started for the Space Cowboys and had another strong outing striking out 5 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land got on the board in the third scoring 3 runs on a Matijevic RBI triple, Julks RBI double and De Goti RBI single. Conine relieved France and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. The game went to the 9th tied 3-3 and the Express scored 3 runs to take a 6-3 lead. The offense went down in order in the 9th as Sugar Land lost 6-3.

Note: France has 14 K in 8.2 innings this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) OFF

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-8) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

The offense started out hot scoring 4 runs in the first on a Brewer solo HR, Gonzalez sac fly, and Daniels 2 run HR. In the second, Brewer added another solo HR. Gaither got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Tourists added 4 more runs in the 4th on a Sandle RBI single and Wagner 3 run HR. Gaither was relieved by McDonald who allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. Tokar was up next and he allowed 5 runs, all unearned, as the Drive took the lead. West tossed a scoreless 9th inning but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 10-9.

Note: Brewer is hitting .364 with a 1.390 OPS through 9 games this season.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Heitor Tokar , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-7) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Woodpeckers and went 5.1 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got things going in the second inning getting 2 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR. In the 3rd, they picked up 3 more runs on a Molina RBI single, Whitaker RBI double, and Hamilton RBI groundout. Whitaker added an RBI groundout in the 5th. Loperfido added another 2 run HR in the 8th to make it 8-4. Betances closed the game out striking out 6 over 2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Note: Betances has 10 K in 5.2 innings this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jose Betances, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF