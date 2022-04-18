 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 17th

See how the prospects performed yesterday!

By Jimmy Price
NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 02 Div 1 Championship Chapel Hill Regional - Tennessee v Liberty
CHAPEL HILL, NC - JUNE 02: Liberty Flames 2b Will Wagner (17) gets in position during a pitch during the NCAA Baseball Chapel Hill Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Liberty Flames at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on June 2, 2019.
Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-9) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

France started for the Space Cowboys and had another strong outing striking out 5 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land got on the board in the third scoring 3 runs on a Matijevic RBI triple, Julks RBI double and De Goti RBI single. Conine relieved France and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. The game went to the 9th tied 3-3 and the Express scored 3 runs to take a 6-3 lead. The offense went down in order in the 9th as Sugar Land lost 6-3.

Note: France has 14 K in 8.2 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) OFF

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-8) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

The offense started out hot scoring 4 runs in the first on a Brewer solo HR, Gonzalez sac fly, and Daniels 2 run HR. In the second, Brewer added another solo HR. Gaither got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Tourists added 4 more runs in the 4th on a Sandle RBI single and Wagner 3 run HR. Gaither was relieved by McDonald who allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. Tokar was up next and he allowed 5 runs, all unearned, as the Drive took the lead. West tossed a scoreless 9th inning but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 10-9.

Note: Brewer is hitting .364 with a 1.390 OPS through 9 games this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-7) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Woodpeckers and went 5.1 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got things going in the second inning getting 2 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR. In the 3rd, they picked up 3 more runs on a Molina RBI single, Whitaker RBI double, and Hamilton RBI groundout. Whitaker added an RBI groundout in the 5th. Loperfido added another 2 run HR in the 8th to make it 8-4. Betances closed the game out striking out 6 over 2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Note: Betances has 10 K in 5.2 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

