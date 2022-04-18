Astros hunt by the double-play monster. Lose 7-2 to Mariners

When you’re on the mound, there will probably be few things you’ll like more than a double play. But when you’re at the plate, it’s completely the opposite. On Sunday afternoon, the Astros when on the less favorable side and ended up losing the game 7-2 to lose the first series of the season against the Mariners.

Before the scoreboard got wide open in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Astros registered four double plays in four innings. In the first, Alex Bregman struck out on a foul tip and Michael Brantley was caught stealing. Yuli Gurriel hit into DP in the top second, the same as José Altuve in the third and himself later in the fourth frame.

The Astros didn’t have many more opportunities against Mariners’ starter Matt Brash, who outpitched José Urquidy. Taking his first loss of the campaign, Urquidy surrendered eight hits and six runs across four episodes, heavily hurt by a Ty France three-run shot in a five-run fourth. On the other side, Brash figured things out and threw 5 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball.

On a day in which shortstop Jeremy Peña got his first day off in ’22, Houston’s offense got only four hits and Michael Brantley was the only man to knock the ball to no one’s territory twice. Brantley launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning, but that was it. The Astros have the sixth-worst OPS (.661) in the American League and the fifth-lowest register in hits (62).

This game marked the MLB debut of lefty reliever Parker Mushinski, who threw a scoreless fifth with a strikeout.

On Monday, the Astros will host the Anaheim Angels in their home opener at Minute Maid Park. After defeating the Halos in three out of four in the first series of the campaign, Luis García is announced for Houston while Michael Lorenzen will be his counterpart.

