Astros Prospect Report: April 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-8) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. Barreto drove in the first run for Sugar Land connecting on a solo HR in the 5th. Ivey made his season debut in relief and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. After 1.2 scoreless from Hernandez, Olczak came in and allowed 2 more runs in relief. The Space Cowboys got RBI singles from Julks in the 8th and Hensley in the 9th, but that would be it for the offense as they lost 6-3.

Note: Rosscup has a 0.00 ERA in 4 games this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Tyler Ivey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6)

Game 1 - lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started game 1 for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, over 4.2 innings. The Hooks lone run came in the 5th on an Arias RBI groundout. Horrell relieved Deason and allowed 2 runs in 1.1 innings. The offense had a rough game and were unable to score anything else as they dropped game 1.

Cody Deason , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Game 2 - lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina made his second start of the season and struggled allowing 8 runs in just 1.2 innings. Adolph put the Hooks on the board with an RBI single in the 3rd. Abreu added a 2 run HR in the 4th to cut the lead down. Garcia and Conn pitched in relief but allowed five combined runs as the RockHounds extended their lead. The Hooks got 3 runs back in the 7th on a Valdez 3 run double but that would be ti as they fell 13-6.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Ruben Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-7) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got things going early picking up a run in the first on Stevens RBI single and a run in the second on a passed ball. The Drive took the lead and blew it open getting 3 runs off of Gruller and 4 runs off of Brown. The offense rallied though getting an RBI single by Daniels in the 6th and a Brewer 2 run HR in the 7th. In the 9th, Rodriguez added an RBI double but that was all as the Tourists fell 9-6.

Note: Brewer is hitting .333 through 8 games this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Kyle Gruller , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Tommy DeJuneas, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-7) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and went 3 innings and allowed 4 runs. He was relieved by Batista who struck out 6 over 4.2 innings while allowing just 1 run. All three of the runs for the Woodpeckers came in the 6th on a Molina 2 run HR and Hamilton solo HR. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .344 with 2 HR, 7 RBI this season.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 2:05 CT

CC: OFF

AV: Ray Gaither (18.00 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT