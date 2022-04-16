Astros Prospect Report: April 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-7) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and went 4.1 innings allowing 5 runs, 3 earned. He was relieved by Torres who allowed 2 runs in 1 inning of work. Sugar Land’s first run came in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout. Paredes and Dubin were great in their scoreless outings striking out 5 and 3, respectively. The Space Cowboys got one in the 9th on a wild pitch but that was it for the comeback as they fell 7-2.

Note: Dubin has 6 K in 3 innings this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Shawn Dubin, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-4) won 15-11 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got the offense rolling early scoring 2 runs in the second inning on an Abreu 2 run HR. In the 3rd, they picked up 6 more runs on a Dirden 2 run double, Salazar sac fly, Abreu RBI double and Adolph 2 run HR. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4.1 innings allowing 4 runs. He was relieved by Ruppenthal who allowed 3 runs in 1.2 innings. The Hooks got another run in the 6th on a groundout by Diaz. Sprinkle came in for the 7th and struggled allowing 3 runs as the RockHounds took the lead. An RBI double from Valdez in the 8th tied the game at 10. The game would go to extras and Berryhill gave the Hooks an 11-10 lead in the 11th with an RBI infield single. The RockHounds would tie it in the bottom of the inning though. The Hooks rallied in the 12th scoring 4 runs on a Salazar sac fly and Kessinger 3 run HR. Henderson pitched the final 3 innings and closed it out in the 12th for the extra innings win.

Note: Valdez is hitting .444 with 4 2B, 2 HR in 6 games this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-6) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and was solid allowing just 1 run over 4 innings. The offense got things going in the 3rd with a Rodriguez solo HR and Wagner RBI single. In the 4th they picked up another run on a Stevens RBI single. The Tourists blew it open in the 5th scoring 3 runs on a Brewer RBI single and Barber 2 run double. Gomez relieved Arrighetti and allowed 4 runs in 4 innings but the Tourists got another in the 7th on a Santana RBI single. West came on in the 9th to close it and struck out 2 as he picked up the save for the Tourists’ first win of the season.

Note: Barber is 5-for-13 (.385 BA) with 3 RBI this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-6) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Ramirez put the Woodpeckers on the board first with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. Miley started for the Woodpeckers and went 2.1 innings allowing 5 runs. Coats relieved Miley and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. Next up was Reina and he got roughed up too, allowing 4 runs over 1.1 innings. Hamilton drove in two for Fayetteville with a 2 run HR in the 8th. Santos pitched the final 3.1 innings striking out 6 in the scoreless outing. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 11-3.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .357 this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Alex Santos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (0.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 5:00 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (0.00 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT