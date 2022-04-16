Astros’ offense was quiet all night, smashed by Mariners 11-1

On Jackie Robinson Day, the Astros had one of the worst combinations in baseball as their hitters were off and their pitchers plummeted. As a result, the Mariners defeated Houston 11-1, the second consecutive loss for the Astros. They recorded only five hits and were dominated by Mariners’ starter Marco Gonzales.

While Gonzales was cruising through his seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball, Jake Odorizzi was struggling for Houston. The veteran right-hander took his first loss of the season after throwing 4 1/3 innings, eight hits, four earned runs, and giving up one home run to Eugenio Suárez

Only four of Houston’ nine starters register a hit and only Yuli Gurriel had a multi-hit performance. He scored the lone run of the game for the ‘Stros, drove in by a José Siri bloop single in the top of the seventh inning.

Besides poor hitting performance, pitching was not good either. Every pitcher, including Odorizzi allowed at least one run against the Mariners: Odorizzi (4), Bryan Abreu (2), Pedro Báez (3), and Ronel Blanco (2).

Despite having lost the last two games, Houston remains the first-place team in the American League West (4-3). However, the offense might still be out of rhythm and, in fact, the Astros have scored four or more runs just once in the young campaign.

On Saturday, both teams will repeat with Justin Verlander (Astros) and Chris Flexen (Mariners) to try to get the second game of the three-game series. As a random fact, the last outing of Justin Verlander before suffering an injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020 came against the Mariners. The Astros will try to recover themselves and do their best to stay in the top of the division.

