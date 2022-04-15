 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 14th

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Korey Lee #87 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 6. He was relieved by Olczak who tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 6th on back to back HRs from Matijevic and Lee to take a 2-1 lead. Martinez and Morgan had scoreless outings in relief as they turned it over to Hernandez for the 9th who allowed a solo HR as the Express tied it up. The game went to extras and the Express scored 2 run in the 10th to win it 4-2.

Note: Matijevic has 4 HR in 7 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-4) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and was solid allowing 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 7. Valdez put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the 5th to make it 2-1. Melendez was relieved by Conn who allowed an unearned run in one inning of work. Endersby pitched the next three innings without allowing a run but the offense was quiet as they lost 3-1.

Note: Valdez is hitting .381 with 2 HR this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-6) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Daniels got the scoring started for the Tourists with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 2nd, Rodriguez connected on a 2 run HR. McDermott got the start and struck out 7 over 4.1 innings while allowing 3 runs. Wagner gave the Tourists a lead in the 5th with a 3 run HR, his 2nd HR of the season. Chaidez relieved McDermott and allowed 3 runs in 2.2 innings. The Drive picked up 3 runs off of Cody as they took a 9-6 lead. The Tourists were unable to mount a comeback as they fell 9-6.

Note: Wagner has a HR in 2 straight games.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-5) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started for the Woodpeckers and had another good outing striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Salem extended the lead scoring 3 runs off of Calderon. The Woodpeckers got their first run on a double steal when Hallmark scored after Cerny stole second. Salem scored 4 more runs to take a commanding lead 9-1. The Woodpeckers picked up 3 in the 8th on a Ramirez RBI single and Cerny 2 run single but that was it as they lost 9-4.

Note: Cerny has a team high 10 RBI in 6 games.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (0.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Tyler Brown (4.50 ERA) - 7:00 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (3.38 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

