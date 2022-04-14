Astros Prospect Report: April 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and was great striking out 5 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. Papierski put Sugar Land on the board in the 4th with an RBI groundout and McKenna gave them the lead with a solo HR in the 5th. Rosscup and Paredes tossed a scoreless inning to turn it over to James who closed it out with a perfect 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Bermudez has a 0.87 ERA this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 0 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-3) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare made his first start of the season and was solid striking out 5 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense struggled to get anything going but finally got on the board in the 8th on an Arias RBI groundout. Tamarez made his season debut and struck out 6 over 3 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to rally and get anything else going as they fell 2-1.

Note: Tamarez struck out 6 in his Double-A debut.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-5) lost 17-3 (BOX SCORE)

Another rough loss for Asheville last night. Sandle put the Tourists on the board early with a solo HR in the first. Jimenez got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. The Tourists got two back in the 3rd on a Wagner 2 run HR. Jimenez was relieved by Wenzel who allowed 4 runs while retiring just two batters. Lopez was up next and allowed 8 runs, 6 earned in 2.1 innings. The offense was unable to put anything else on the board as they lost 17-3.

Note: Wagner has a .913 OPS through 4 games this season.

Alfredi Jimenez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 2.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Derek West, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-4) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to a nice lead scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a Cerny sac fly and Molina 2 run single. Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and was solid outside of the 3rd where he allowed 4 runs. The Woodpeckers tied it back up on a Hallmark RBI single. After Salem took the lead in the 6th, Hamilton came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Salem scored another run in the 7th to take a 6-5 lead, but Corona and Hallmark RBI single gave the Woodpeckers the lead in the bottom of the 7th. Betances closed it out tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .375 this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (2.25 ERA) - 7:00 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (10.13 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT