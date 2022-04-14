Astros Crawfish Boil: April 14th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It was another tough one in Phoenix yesterday as the Astros dropped an extra inning affair to the Diamondbacks, and here’s all the highlights (Astros.com)
- It didn’t help out the offense much that Yordan Alvarez was sick for both games (CBS Sports)
- At least it was a former Astro in the thick of the Diamondbacks’ rally yesterday (Houston Chronicle)
- But one positive takeaway from that game was the pitching, though the walks were a bit of a problem (Astros.com)
- In spite of his performance yesterday and a general drop in velocity, Ryan Pressly has been making it work in the 9th so far this season (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The Astros are partnering with Amazon to offer it’s “Just Walk Out” technology at a couple of the food and beverage locations in MMP (pymnts.com)
Around the League
- There was controversy at Target Field yesterday when Clayton Kershaw was pulled after going 7 perfect innings (MLB.com)
- But he was hardly the only pitcher to leave a game in the midst of a bid for a no-no (MLB.com)
- The Yankees finally have some defense behind the plate, but can they squeeze offense out of their catcher too? (538 Sports)
- Although Yankees’ pitching didn’t seem to be working too well last night as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent 3 balls to the moon (ESPN)
- One good turn from the new CBA is that a record batch of top prospects have arrived at the MLB level this season (The Ringer)
- Turns out the Red Sox were never really close on extension deals with their big stars (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Rookie Guardian Steven Kwan’s streak of swinging without missing came to an abrupt end yesterday (MLB.com)
- This Mets fan lost his phone after finding out that it may not be such a good idea to taunt the Philadelphia faithful (Twitter - Crossing Broad)
