Astros Crawfish Boil: April 13th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros are 4-1 after squeaking past the Diamondbacks in yesterday’s game and here are the highlights for your enjoyment (Astros.com)
- And they feature a couple of sweet highlights by Uncle Mike, who flashed both the leather and the wood (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- But Jose Siri was the one who played hero (Astros.com)
- And you better get used to it because it looks like Siri is here to stay (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- McCullers’ recovery continues as he gets ready to start throwing again (Astros.com)
- Hunter Brown had the K working for the Space Cowboys last night, striking out seven (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
- Mattress Mack is set to give out 5,000 Astros tickets for the Home Opener next week (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Steven Souza Jr. laid out some truth on Twitter, talking about how the Astros were hardly the only team using technology to steal signs in 2017 (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Alyssa Nakken made history in San Francisco last night by becoming the first woman to coach 1st base in an MLB game (MLB.com)
- There was also a cool moment in Tampa Bay yesterday as Brett Phillips hit a home run thanks to a good luck charm from a young fan (MLB.com)
- Hope everyone is ready for more changes because baseball is modernizing whether you like it or not (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- Alec Bohm received a standing ovation in Philadelphia last night after owning his impolitic comments about the city (ESPN)
- The White Sox’s injury news goes from bad to worse as Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock will both go on the shelf (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Dee Strange-Gordon is hungry for blood and must be stopped (Travis d’Arnaud)
