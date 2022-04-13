Astros Prospect Report: April 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-5) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Conine started the home opener for the Space Cowboys but struggled allowing 7 runs on 11 hits in just 2.2 innings. Sugar Land got one run back in the first on a Lee RBI double. In the 5th they picked up 2 more on a Matijevic 2 run single. The offense continued the comeback getting a Papierski RBI single in the 6th and a Matijevic 2 run HR in the 7th to make it 7-6. Brown pitched in relief and was great striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings but the Space Cowboys were unable to complete the comeback as they lost 7-6.

Note: Matijevic has 3 HR and 7 RBI through 5 games this season.

Brett Conine , RHP: 2.2 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 7 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-2) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring on an error in the first inning. In the 4th they got two more runs on a Salazar RBI single and Adolph RBI double. Berryhill added a solo HR in the 5th, his first of the season. Bravo started for Corpus Christi and went 5 innings allowing just 1 run. The Hooks got some more insurance runs with a 2 run single from Adolph in the 6th and an RBI single from Diaz in the 7th. The offense wasn’t finished there though as they got 2 runs in the 8th on a passed ball and Valdez RBI single and then in the 9th, Salazar connected on a 2 run HR to extend the lead to 11-4. Record and Sprinkle both had scoreless outings to close out the 11-4 win.

Note: Salazar is hitting .471 through 4 games this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Michael Horrell , RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-4) lost 11-0 (BOX SCORE)

Another rough game for the Tourists. Tokar got the start and allowed 8 runs, 5 earned, over 3 innings. Peck and Gaither also allowed runs in relief. The offense was quiet too picking up just six hits, all singles, as they were shutout for the second straight game.

Note: Barber is 3-for-9 (.333 BA) this season.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Luis Santana, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-4) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

Cerny, who led off the last two games with homers, got the scoring started in this one as well with a 2 run HR in the third inning. Gusto got the start and was solid striking out 6 over 4.2 innings while allowing just 1 earned run (2 unearned runs as well). The Woodpeckers retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th on a Cerny steal of home and a Palma bases loaded walk. Schroeder relieved Gusto and allowed 2 runs as the Red Sox took a 5-4 lead. The Woodpeckers would rally again tying the game at 5 in the 8th on a Molina RBI single. The game would go to extra innings as the Red Sox put up 6 to win it.

Note: Cerny has a HR in 3 straight games.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Yeuris Ramirez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare (-.— ERA) - 6:30 CT

AV: Alfredi Jimenez (-.— ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT