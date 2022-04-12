Game 5 Thread. April 12, 2022, 8:40 CT. Astros @ Diamondbacks

The Astros got an auspicious start to the season beating division rival the Angels at home three games to one.

Tonight the Astros start a two game series against the rebuilding Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year’s Rookie of the Year runner up Luis Garcia takes the mound against Madison Bumgarner, whose glory days appear to be behind him.

Here’s the lineup. Apparently one day rest after four games was not enough for Yordan Alvarez. He’s getting the night off after last night’s bye.

For more on tonight’s game and the series check out ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Tuesday, April 12th @ 8:40 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Diamondbacks - 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, KHOV Univision 105.1

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Diamondbacks - Bally Sports Arizona