Astros Crawfish Boil: April 12th, 2022

Astros News
- Alex Bregman has snagged the first AL Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season (Astros.com)
- Ronel Blanco’s journey to the majors is worth a read (The Athletic, $$$)
- And he’s just part of a bullpen that looks ready to compete after their performance in Anaheim (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The Angels did not look ready but apparently we’re still gonna have to hear comparisons about them to the Astros (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Springer heard the boos in the Bronx last night and was so broken up about it that all he could do was stroke 3 hits, including a 2-run homer (AP News)
- Baseball is a game of redemption as shown by the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, who sparked a game-winning rally after committing three errors (MLB.com)
- Bohm was also caught on camera using colorful language to describe his feelings about the reception that Phillies fans gave him (Sporting News)
- The Rangers had a rather interesting end to their home opener as they lost to the Rockies in extras (MLB.com)
- Speaking of the Rockies, Jon Gray recently sat down and talked about the process that led him to leaving his home team (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It was a weird moment as twins Tyler and Taylor Rogers faced each other in last nights’ Padres-Giants game (MLB.com)
- The Nats may soon have a new owner as the Lerner family is exploring options to sell the team (Sports Illustrated)
