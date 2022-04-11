Astros Crawfish Boil: April 11th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Obviously things will change across the course of 162, but there are reasons for optimism coming out of Series 1 (Astros.com)
- Jake Kaplan also had some takeaways, one of which was the arrival of Jeremy Peña (The Athletic, $$$)
- Dusty Baker had some observations after the dust settled on 3-1 (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- The rotation looked good to start the season, and seeing Verlander sharp after multiple years away from the field was especially gratifying (The Athletic, $$$)
- The Astros revealed their new City Connect unis yesterday and I already own a new hat (Astros.com)
- Here’s a closer look at the meaning behind the details (Houston Chronicle)
- And the experts have weighed in on the design (Uni Watch)
- Check out all the new things you can find at MMP this season (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- Time to overreact to the small sample size that is the 2022 season (MLB.com)
- The Yankees and Aaron Judge were unable to get an extension going after Judge rejected what looked like a VERY generous offer (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Guardians were able to get another extension inked though, locking down old friend Myles Straw for five years (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Rob Manfred gave every MLB player a set of headphones in a lame attempt to breed goodwill after an acrimonious CBA negotiation (ESPN)
- Blake Snell was scratched from his last Padres start and it looks like he’ll be headed to the IL as San Diego continues to struggle with injuries to their stars (ESPN)
- This college game saw a pine tar incident that had echoes of the infamous George Brett brouhaha (MLB.com)
