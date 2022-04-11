Astros Prospect Report: April 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-4) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

France made his second start of the year and pitched really well striking out 8 over 4 innings while allowing just 1 unearned run. Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd. In the 4th, they got another run on a McKenna RBI single. The Space Cowboys added 2 more in the 5th on a Hensley sac fly and De Goti RBI single. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 4 runs on a Hensley 3 run HR and Barreto RBI double. The bullpen was great tossing 5 scoreless innings to close it out.

J.P. France , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 1 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-2) lost 16-3 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina made his season debut for the Hooks but it didn’t go well as he 6 runs in just 1.1 innings. Henderson and Garcia also have up a few runs in relief as the Missions extended their lead. The Hooks got one run back in the 2nd on a Salazar RBI single. Valdez would add an RBI double and solo HR in the game, but the bullpen really struggled as the Missions ended up scoring 16 runs in the 16-3 win.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ruben Garcia , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Cody Deason , RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-3) lost 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Brown made his debut for 2022 and was awesome as he allowed just one unearned run over 5 innings while striking out 8. Taveras was great in relief of Brown tossing 3 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. Unfortunately, the offense struggled to get anything going as they picked up just a few hits but were shutout in the 1-0 loss.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-3) lost 18-7 (BOX SCORE)

Cerny got the game started off right again with a leadoff HR to get the scoring going. Salgado got the start for the Woodpeckers and went 1.1 innings allowing 7 runs, 5 earned. The Woodpeckers picked up a run in the 4th on an Orr RBI single. Molina added a solo HR in the 5th. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 7th on a Palma RBI double and 3 more in the 8th on a Molina RBI single and Mascai 2 run HR. Unfortunately the pen really struggled as the Cannon Ballers put up 18 runs on the day.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 1.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Alimber Santa , RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Yeuris Ramirez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF