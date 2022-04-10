Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-4) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for the Space Cowboys and was phenomenal tossing 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. Hensley put the Space Cowboys on the board with an RBI single in the 5th inning. The Sugar Land bullpen was great with Dubin, Olczak and James all tossing scoreless innings as they closed out the first win as Space Cowboys.

Chad Donato , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN) Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-1) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez got the start for the Hooks and was great striking out 5 over 4 innings while allowing just 1 run. The Hooks got their first run in the 4th on a Diaz RBI groundout. Sprinkle tossed a scoreless 5th inning in his season debut. Whitcomb gave the Hooks the lead in the 7th with an RBI single to CF. Brown was great in relief striking out 5 over 4 innings, though he allowed two solo HRs, one to tie it in the 8th and another to take the lead in the 9th. The Hooks got two on in the 9th but were unable to bring one across as they dropped this one 3-2.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-2) lost 13-5 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for Tourists but got roughed up allowing 6 runs, 5 earned, in just 1.1 innings. The Hot Rods picked up another 2 runs off of Gruller in the third inning. Asheville got two runs back in the 3rd with a run scoring on an error and on a groundout. The Hot Rods continued to pour it on getting 1 in the 6th and another 4 in the 7th as they extended their lead. Arrighetti pitched in relief and struck out 5 over 2.2 innings while allowing just 1 run. The Tourists got a few back in the 9th on a Brewer RBI groundout and Sandle 2 run double but still fell 13-5.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Kyle Gruller , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Danny Cody , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Tommy DeJuneas, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-2) lost 16-58 (BOX SCORE)

Cerny got the Woodpeckers off to a nice start with a lead-off HR in this one. He would add and RBI single in the 2nd. Santos made his season debut but he struggled allowing 6 runs in 1.2 innings. Corona added a solo HR in the 3rd, his first of the season. After DeLabio went 2.1 innings in relief, he was relieved by Reina who allowed 8 runs, 6 earned, while retiring just two batters. The Woodpeckers did really for 4 runs in the 6th on a Cerny 2 run single, Whitaker sac fly and Hamilton RBI double. Miley went 3.2 innings in relief allowing just 1 unearned run and striking out 5 but the Woodpeckers were unable to complete the comeback.

Alex Santos , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER,3 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER,3 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (40.50 ERA) - 3:05 PM CT

CC: Julio Robaina (-.— ERA) - 1:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (-.— ERA) - 1:05 CT

FV: TBD - 12:00 CT