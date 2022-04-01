Spring Training Game Thread 12. April 2022, 12:05 CDT. Marlins @ Astros

Only four more Spring Training games until Framber Valdez faces Shohei Ohtani in the season opener in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Luis Garcia gets only his second start of the Spring today against Jesus Luzardo.

The Astros won their seventh straight ST game against the Mets Wednesday, 5-3 in ten innings on a Franklin Barreto two-run homer.

Other noteworthy performances: 2 - 3 by Jose Siri, and homers by Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez, both their second of the Spring. Some say Brantley is losing his power with age. So far this Spring says no way.

Jose Urquidy was sharp in his first start of the Spring, going three scoreless allowing only two hits and a walk.

Fun fact: Astros starters, counting Cristian Javier along with Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Jake Odorizzi, and Luis Garcia, have thrown 22.2 scoreless innings. None of these pitchers have a WHIP above 1.00.

No lineup at publication time.

No TV either. But you can listen on KBME 790 AM or 94.5 FM HD-2.