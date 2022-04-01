Astros Crawfish Boil: April 1st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It’s looking more and more likely that Jose Siri will land on the Opening Day roster (Astros.com)
- Pedro Leon has really opened some eyes this Spring, raising his chances of making the team at some point this season (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The Astros have released their 2022 promotions schedule in case you’re looking at possible games to head to this season (Astros.com)
- Here’s another predictor of what the Astros’ Opening Day schedule could look like (Sportscasting)
- FanGraphs took a look at how the AL West is shaping up for 2022 (FanGraphs)
Around the League
- MLB and the Players Association have announced rules changes for the upcoming season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Mets continue to be the Mets with Jacob deGrom reporting shoulder tightness and heading for an MRI today (MLB.com)
- A lament for the loss of the magic that is a pitcher batting (ESPN)
- Could these be the candidates for the 2022 Rookie of the Year? (MLB.com)
- Zack Greinke displayed his usual unbridled excitement over being the named the Opening Day starter for the Royals (Twitter - Josh Vernier)
- MLB continues to partner with streaming services, this time forcing Yankees fans to sign up for Amazon Prime for 21 exclusive games in 2022 (Sports Illustrated)
