Astros Crawfish Boil: March 9th, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- Yesterday saw the imposition of a second fake deadline for negotiations so as to have a full season, which looks more like a bargaining chip than a real burden (Sports Illustrated)
- Here is the most recent update on each sides’ bargaining positions so far in talks (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The international draft is beginning to gather steam as a possibility as well (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Talks are still ongoing though, and expected to continue this morning after a long, long day yesterday (MLB.com)
- If the owners were hoping to lay the blame for delays at the players’ feet, this poll shows that that strategy isn’t working (Yahoo! Sports)
- Apple TV and MLB have agreed to a deal that will see exclusive games broadcast on the streaming service (ESPN)
- The Phillies have announced that old friend Michael Bourne will play a role on their radio radio broadcasts this season (Twitter - Todd Zolecki)
- Korey Lee looks to be heading to the big leagues sometime in the near future, and is setting down roots in Houston (Astros.com)
