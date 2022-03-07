Astros Crawfish Boil: March 7th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Talks about the CBA continue and here are the latest details concerning the proposal the MLBPA made (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A proposal that drew anger from the owners, who considered it a backslide from what they had offered last week (AP News)
- Which, unsurprisingly, leaves the two sides still pretty far apart on any deal according to MLB (MLB.com)
- Here’s a more in depth look at the MLBPA’s position on certain topics (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But, quite frankly, everything the owners have done so far seems to indicate that they think fans are idiots who will blindly blindly swallow anything they say (Houston Chronicles)
- Players have started up a fund to provide aid to those who are going to be hit hardest by the delay of the season (Houston Chronicle)
- These are the AL West prospects who are going to feel the lockout the most (The Athletic, $$$)
- There was baseball at Minute Maid Park over the weekend as the Shriners Children’s College Classic was played, and you can view the results here (MLB.com)
