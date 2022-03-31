Astros Crawfish Boil: March 31st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Astros won their seventh exhibition game in a row and here are the highlights from yesterday’s matchups against the Mets (Astros.com)
- Urquidy looked like a jefe yesterday as he prepares to step into the #4 role this season (Twitter -Brian McTaggart)
- Pitching was on display yesterday with Hector Neris continuing his confidence building Spring Training (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Ronel Blanco has also had a great March so far and is complicating the decision making for the Opening Day bullpen (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- It’s now official that Framber Valdez will step into the Opening Day starter role for the Astros (Astros.com)
- Time for yet another 2022 projection article for the Houston Astros (CBS Sports)
- Let’s go ahead and have an AL West preview article as a chaser to that one (AP News)
- Who are the 10 best Astros pitchers of all time? (Houston Chronicle)
- Call the Whambulance for Brian Cashman, who was huffing some copium over the Astros beating the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS (The Athletic, $$$)
Around the League
- There was a murder at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches yesterday as the Cardinals stomped the Nats 29 to 8 (MLB.com)
- Old friend Zack Greinke will get the ball for the Royals on Opening Day after a 12 year pause (MLB.com)
- MLB writers took a crack at a World Series draft for all 30 MLB teams (MLB.com)
- The Hunter Greene hype train has officially arrived as he has been assigned to the Red’s MLB roster for 2022 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Michael Conforto is that last big name free agent left on the market, and it seems like a should injury may be slowing his return to a ballfield (MLB Trade Rumors)
