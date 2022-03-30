Astros Crawfish Boil: March 30th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros have announced that Justin Verlander won’t get the ball on Opening Day, leaving Framber Valdez as the most likely candidate (ESPN)
- This will free up some extra rest days for JV, who is focused on staying healthy as he returns from Tommy John surgery (Astros.com)
- Speaking of Opening Day, here’s yet another prediction of how the roster might shake out as we approach that glorious day (Astros.com)
- Just a quick update to note that Jeremy Peña is having a heck of a Spring and definitely looks like the Day 1 SS for the Astros (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Reliever Pedro Baez is generating less confidence after his Grapefruit League debut yesterday, which was decidedly pedestrian (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The departure of Brent Strom was definitely a blow to fans’ psyche, but Josh Miller and Bill Murphy are providing continuity for pitchers (The Athletic, $$$)
- You’ll need to download the Apple TV+ app if you want to watch these three Astros games during the first month of the season (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Opening Day is a week from tomorrow so now feels like a good time to get familiar with the schedule (Sporting News)
- These are the 10 best Arm Barns in the league, which unfortunately features two of the Astros’ AL West opponents (MLB.com)
- Trevor Bauer continues to be a primadonna clown, this time by filing a defamation lawsuit against the Athletic and Molly Knight (ESPN)
- Here’s a cautionary tale on why it may not be the best idea to get a tattoo of a player’s signature (MLB.com)
Loading comments...