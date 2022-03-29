Spring Training Game Thread 10, March 29, 2022, 12:05 CDT. Nats @ Astros

The Astros have risen to a winning record in Spring ball, for what it’s worth. They beat the Mets yesterday 2-1 on the strength of solo homers by Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez.

Even better, Framber Valdez threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, no walks but a HBP. He debuted his new cutter. Christian Javier also threw two scoreless innings with three Ks.

Ryan Pressly saw his first action of the Spring, throwing one scoreless inning. There is some concern about a drop in his velocity, but Pressly says it’s nothing to worry about.

Justin Verlander gets his third start of the Spring and so far he hasn’t allowed a run. He will be opposed by Carl Edwards.

It’s going to be a realistic, almost regular-season type lineup for the Stros today, and it’s on TV at ATT Sportsnet SW. Also radio, KBME 790 AM and 94.5 FM HD-2.

Here are the lineups.