Astros Crawfish Boil: March 29th, 2022

Astros News
- Framber Valdez made his ST debut yesterday along with a new cutter as part of his repertoire (Astros.com)
- After three innings of scoreless baseball Valdez stated that his goal this season is consistency (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Ryan Pressly also showed up for the first time, though with a reduced velocity that he claimed came from a lack of adrenaline (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Dusty has made it official that Cristian Javier will start the season in the bullpen (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- The Astros’ 2022 top 30 prospect list has been updated (MLB.com)
Around the League
- Albert Pujols is back with the Cardinals and here is all the trivia you can hope to have (MLB.com)
- But this will be his last ride as he has already stated that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Corbin Burnes looks like he’s ready to continue his Cy Young dominance after five innings of scoreless ball in his most recent exhibition game (AP News)
- The Twins continue to sign on talent as they have inked Chris Archer to a one-year deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
- So who is most likely to take home the 2022 home run title at the end of this season? (MLB.com)
- Mike Clevinger is ready to return to baseball and running his mouth after recovering from Tommy John surgery (ESPN)
