Spring Training Game Thread 9. March 28, 2022, 12:05 CDT. Astros @ Cardinals

The Astros evened their Spring Training record to 4 -4 with a 4 -3 win over the Marlins Sunday evening.

I thought it was cool when Yuli Gurriel hit his second homer in two games Friday, but with his third homer in three games Sunday, I’m starting to think that he needs to save a few for the regular season.

Gurriel's three-run-job accounted for most of the Astros’ scoring, but rookie SS Jeremy Pena got two hits as well as Alex Bregman.

Pitcher Luis Garcia got his first Spring action and looked good, throwing two complete scoreless innings allowing only one hit, one walk, while striking out three.

His relief was not so sharp. Bryan Abreu, after a good first outing of the Spring, reverted to form, allowing two walks and two hits in one inning while allowing two runs. Abreu was followed by Pater Solomon who threw two innings, allowing one run but five hits.

Enoli Paredes also got his first Spring action, throwing a scoreless inning with one walk.

Today's Astros lineup is a little thin with front-line players although Michael Brantley, Aledmys Diaz, Yordan Alvarez, and Martin Maldonado will all start. Centerfield candidate Jose Siri will get his first action of the Spring as well.

The game will be broadcast on radio, KBME 790 AM and 94.5 FM HD-2. It’s on TV on the Cardinals’ station, Bally Sports Midwest.

Lineup here.