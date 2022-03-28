Astros Crawfish Boil: March 28th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Luis Garcia had his first Spring Training outing yesterday, and expressed that he’s ready to step more into his role this season (Astros.com)
- Let’s take another look at possible Opening Day rosters as we draw closer to that anointed day (Astros.com)
- While he may not make it to the Day 1 roster, Hunter Brown does look poised to possibly make a 2022 debut for the Astros (The Athletic, $$$)
- Dusty Baker is trying to figure out where Altuve will work best in the Astros’ lineup (ABC 13)
- Correa made a heartfelt post for Houston fans on his Instagram over the weekend (Houston Chronicle)
- For all the hate that the 2017 Astros get, there are only four MLB teams that haven’t signed one of them to a contract (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Albert Pujols will return to where it all started after signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of returning, Jed Lowrie is once more heading back to Oakland after signing on with the A’s yet again (AP News)
- Ketel Marte will stick around in Arizona for a little while longer after signing an extension with the Diamondbacks worth at least $51 million in new money (ESPN)
- MLB is cracking down even more on sticky stuff after numbers seemed to indicate that pitchers were finding workarounds last season (Sports Illustrated)
- This Boston prospect managed to scoot home on a sac fly yesterday even though he started from 2nd base (MLB.com)
Loading comments...