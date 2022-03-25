Spring Training Game Thread 7. March 25, 2022, 5:05 CDT, Mets @ Astros

Last night against the Nationals the Astros’ bats busted loose, the Stros winning the slugfest 10-8.

Ostensible 26-man rosteree Brandon Bielak had a disappointing start, allowing four runs on six hits in two innings. It looked like batting practice for the Nats.

However, Phil Maton and Bryan Abreu looked sharp for the Astros in relief of Bielak, and Abreu got the win when Yuli Gurriel put the Astros on top for good with a 5th inning grand slam.

Third baseman Luis Santana, acquired from the Mets in the J.D. Davis trade homered as well and was 2-2. Starting third baseman Joe Perez was also 2-2. On the downside, the Astros made four errors.

Today top Astros pitching prospect Hunter Brown gets the start against 26-year-old second-year man Tylor Megill.

It’s a star-studded lineup for the Astros today, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, and Martin Maldonado in his first ST action.

And don’t miss Jeremy Pena at shortstop. No pressure kid.

Here’s the lineup.

Listen on KBME AM 790 or 94.5 FM HD-2.