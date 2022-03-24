Spring Training Game Thread 6. March 24, 2022, 5:05 CDT. Astros @ Nationals

The Astros finally broke through yesterday against the Cardinals, recording their first win of spring training, 10-3. Carlos Correa’s likely replacement, Jeremy Pena, saw his first action of the Spring, going a disappointing 0-3 with two strikeouts. Oh well. It happens.

For another top Astros prospect, there was a different story. Pedro Leon hit a two-run homer off veteran Adam Wainwright. Other top performers were Yuli Gurriel, who was 2-2 with a two-run homer, and Scott Schrieber, who added a three-run homer in his first game ever at a major league level.

Justin Verlander continued his progress coming back from Tommy John, completing 2.2 scoreless innings, though allowing three hits and a walk.

Today Brandon Bielak takes on the Nats’ Josiah Gray.

The Astros field another strong lineup today, with veterans Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Niko Goodrum, Kyle Tucker, Lewis Brinson, Jason Castro, and Chas McCormick all in the starting lineup.

Here are the lineups.

Watch this one for free on ATT Sportsnet-SW or listen on KBME 790 AM or FM 94.5 HD-2