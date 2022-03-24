Astros Crawfish Boil: March 24th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- James Click chatted with Brian McTaggart about the Astros’ future as they look to move on from the Correa era (Astros.com)
- Speaking of Correa, Jim Crane released a statement commemorating his time as an Astro and proving that Crane is capable of signing something so long as it’s just an empty PR move (Houston Chronicle)
- Verlander looked good in his second Spring Training start, making it two in a row now for the returning ace (Astros.com)
- Jake Kaplan took a shot at predicting the Astros’ roster for Opening Day, starting with the rotation (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s the latest and greatest when it comes to the Astros’ prospects (Astros.com)
- Watching fans of other teams lustily boo the Astros’ players only to weep hot tears of joy when they join their team is par for the course these days (Apollo Houston)
Around the League
- These are the 6 teams who look poised to finally head to the promised land after marked improvement in the offseason (MLB.com)
- And here are the individual players who look ready to go from 2021 bust to 2022 hero (FanGraphs)
- With the A’s fire sale in full effect, one big question is whether or not Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas will be on the move at any point (MLB.com)
- Speaking of teams making moves, the Reds made a quick signing and picked up Tommy Pham (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Rachel Balkovec, who you’ll recall as the first female minor league manager, will have to sit a few games out after taking a baseball to the face during batting practice (ESPN)
- NYC is easing its vaccine mandate, which ensures that Aaron Judge and other unvaccinated Mets and Yankees will be able to play home games this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
