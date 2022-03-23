Spring Training Game 5 Thread. March 23, 2022, 12:05 CDT. Cardinals @ Astros

The 4-0 Cards take on the 0-4 Stros today. Good thing these games don’t count. In yesterday’s 2-0 loss against the Mets, the Astros managed only 2 hits, and the four veterans in the lineup were hitless.

The biggest story of yesterday’s game was about Jacob DeGrom, who struck out five Astros in two innings after missing the second half of last season with arm injuries. He made it look too easy, throwing 24 strikes out of 30 pitches.

Our own Jake, Jake Odorizzi, looked pretty good in his first start, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and getting one K while throwing 17 of 26 pitches for strikes.

Justin Verlander gets another start today, his second since Tommy John injury. He looked good in game one of Spring Training, and hopes to sharpen his command and perhaps stretch his innings. Jeremy Pena, ostensibly Carlos Correa’s replacement at shortstop, gets his first Spring Training action today.

It’s a veteran lineup, including Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado. Cuban international signee Pedro Leon is also in the lineup,

Here’s the lineup.

Listen to the game on KBME 790 AM or 94.5 FM HD-2