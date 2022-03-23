Astros Crawfish Boil: March 23rd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- With Lance on the shelf to start the 2022 season, Odorizzi’s role in the rotation takes on a little extra meaning (Astros.com)
- So it was a good sign that his start yesterday featured two scoreless innings, though the second wasn’t exactly dominant (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Lewis Brinson, who snagged himself a double against Jacob deGrom yesterday, cited Dusty Baker as a motivating factor when signing with Houston (Astros.com)
- The Astros managed to avoid arbitration with all six of their eligible players, inking each to an acceptable contract (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Framber Valdez’s deal was probably the most significant of the pack as he was able to finagle himself a $3 million payday (CBS Sports)
- Carlos Correa leaving was a blow to fan morale, but not so much to the Astros’ World Series odds (Houston Chronicle)
- Houston has picked up another minor leaguer after inking Franklin Barreto to deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
Around the League
- A lot of signings yesterday as the arbitration deadline passed, and you can track all of the movement here (MLB Trade Rumors)
- No deal for Aaron Judge though, who is looking for $21M versus the Yankees’ offer of $17M (Yahoo! News)
- Some new rules were agreed upon between MLB and the PA, including a “Shohei Ohtani rule” that will allow two-way pitchers to remain as DH after leaving the mound (MLB.com)
- As well as the 2022 return of everyone’s favorite extra inning rule: the Ghost Runner (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Jacob deGrom claims he was nervous returning to the mound, but it sure didn’t show as he dominated the Astros’ lineup (ESPN)
- Mets prospect Josh Walker has found himself the owner of a new kitten after a stray snuck into his car’s engine block (MLB.com)
