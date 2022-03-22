Spring Training Game Thread 4. March 22, 2022, 5:10 CDT. Astros @ Mets.

The Astros are 0 - 3 in Spring Training action so far this year but have shown absolutely no interest in trying to win any of those games, fielding rosters of mostly lower minors players.

They lost 3-2 to the Nationals on Sunday with one noteworthy occurrence: the appearance of #3 prospect, pitcher Hunter Brown. After a rocky start control-wise, Brown was impressive, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Today the Astros are letting some veterans in on the fun, with Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker Jason Castro, Taylor Jones, and newcomer Niko Goodrum all slated to start today.

Alex De Goti, a rookie who has seen limited big-league action, is also in the lineup.

This will be a good test for the Astros lineup, as they face possibly the best pitcher in baseball today, Jacob deGrom.

The Astros counter with Jake Odorizzi. The Astros acquired Odorizzi last year from the Twins with mixed results, certainly below expectations. A good comeback for Odorizzi this year is particularly important with the indefinite departure from action of Lance McCullers Jr. due to an arm injury he suffered in last year’s playoffs.

Here’s the lineup.

Watch the game on MLB.TV here.

Or listen on radio at KBME 790 AM or 94.5 FM HD-2