Astros Crawfish Boil: March 22nd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It’s been a couple of years now since Josh James was 100% healthy, and he’s ready to show that he can still perform (Astros.com)
- Lance McCullers Jr. made it sound like he’s ready to go from crib to grave in an Astros uniform, and I’m all about that energy (Houston Chronicle)
- Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio are still giving back to the team that helped them rise to superstar level (Our Esquina)
- Korey Lee credits the fine sport of water polo for helping him become the catcher he is today (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The Astros have signed LHP Adam Morgan to a minor league contract (MLB Trade Rumors)
Around the League
- There’s been some twists and turns so far this offseason, and here are some of the bigger surprises (MLB.com)
- Speaking of surprises, here’s a little bit of insight into how Freddie Freeman ended up in Dodgers blue for the 2022 season (MLB.com)
- A judge has ordered that a letter from Rob Manfred to the Yankees from 2017, which may outline cheating NY’s part, must be unsealed (Houston Chronicle)
- Players in the Twins clubhouse are excited to have Carlos Correa on their team, which is more than understandable (ESPN)
- After all the talk about “trying to win” during CBA negotiations, it would be nice to know what exactly that means (Yahoo! Sports)
Loading comments...