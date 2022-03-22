 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 22nd, 2022

Getting hyped up to see some of the big bats in Spring Training tonight, but then I remember that they’re facing Jacob deGrom

By CKuno
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...